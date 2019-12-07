Home States Odisha

Cook turns nurse, MCH orders probe

Hospital cook administers injection to patient in Pandit Raghunath Murmu MCH

Published: 07th December 2019 06:15 AM

Video grab of the cook administering injection to the patient at male medicine ward

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital (MCH) authorities on Friday ordered a probe into the allegations of a cook administering injection to a patient at male medicine ward.
The probe order came after a video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday. Sources said the patient was admitted in the male medicine ward of the MCH. On Wednesday, his attendant called the nurse to administer an injection. However, instead of going to the ward herself, the nurse sent a woman, who was engaged as a cook in the MCH, to the aid of the patient.

While the cook was administering the injection, the entire incident was recorded by a person present in the ward on his mobile phone who later posted it on social media.The incident has sparked public outrage in the region. Patients undergoing treatment in the MCH expressed concern over the carelessness and negligence of the MCH staff. Their attendants said the MCH Superintendent and and the Chief District Medical Officer should take stringent action against the nurse and ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.

Local social activist Susil Kumar Patra said the incident is an example of how nurses and staff of the MCH are playing with the lives of patients. “The MCH authorities should take stringent action to stop such blatant negligence of hospital staff,” he said.

Hospital superintendent Baikunthanath Mohapatra said, “I was shocked after watching the video. I have ordered an enquiry and identification of the person who asked the cook to administer the injection,” he said.Necessary action will be taken after the team submits its report, Mohapatra added.

