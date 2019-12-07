Home States Odisha

Cops, hospitals join hands to rescue accident victims

Commissionerate Police and critical care specialists of various hospitals, including AIIMS, on Friday held an interaction to improve evacuation of accident victims in the city.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police and critical care specialists of various hospitals, including AIIMS, on Friday held an interaction to improve evacuation of accident victims in the city.
The officials of various hospitals have agreed to work with the police and train personnel of PCR vans to provide first aid and immediate assistance to any person sustaining minor and serious injuries in a road accident.

“PCR vans reach the accident victims first as the vehicle’s average response time is eight minutes. Keeping the golden rules of first aid in view, it has been decided to impart medical technician training to PCR vans personnel so that they are able to provide immediate assistance to the injured,” a police officer said.

The first phase of training will be launched at Commissionerate Police office on December 15.On a pilot basis, six trauma special PCR vans will be equipped with medical kits. The police officers also discussed with the hospital officials to deploy private ambulances to rescue accident victims from the spot.“Discussions will be held with private ambulance services and the emergency vehicles will be integrated with Commissionerate Police Command and Control room. Once integrated, the ambulances close to accident spot will be directed to rescue the victims,” a police officer said.

This apart, police have created a WhatsApp group consisting of critical care specialists to seek their help in case any accident takes place in the city.In case of an accident, the police will forward a message in the group seeking assistance of a critical care specialist and the phone number of the doctor willing to provide help will then be shared with the PCR van personnel so that he/she can assist the police present at the spot.
Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi, Traffic DCP Sagarika Nath and other police officers were present.

