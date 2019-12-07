Equipment ready but trained staff absent

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: More than two years after the required equipment were installed in the Insecticide Testing Laboratory here, the facility is yet to be made operational due to delay in posting of trained manpower.

The laboratory, which was set up for quality testing of pesticides, requires an insecticide analyst, technician, senior analyst and laboratory assistant to function in a full-fledged manner.

Currently, Analytical Chemist of State Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory, Sambalpur Sarat Parida is in charge of the Insecticide Laboratory. Besides, an analyst of Fertilizer Quality Control Laboratory has also been deployed at the testing facility. As Parida has not received any training on insecticide testing, it is difficult for the analyst to run the laboratory alone.

Farmers of the region often complain about sale of low quality pesticide in the market. To address the concerns of farmers, district officials send pesticide samples to Bhubaneswar for testing. If the laboratory becomes functional, the quality of pesticides could be tested here in Sambalpur.

The importance of the laboratory can be gauged from the fact that there are 102 registered dealers of pesticide in Sambalpur district alone. The Insecticide Testing Laboratory will cater to 10 districts of the region.

Parida said a technical team visited the laboratory recently and checked all the equipment. Apart from installation of equipment, requisite chemicals have already been procured for pesticide testing. A trained and experienced technician will soon be posted at the laboratory to make it operational, he said.