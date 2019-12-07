Four poachers arrested, carcass of boar seized

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Forest officials have arrested four poachers and seized carcass of a boar on Thursday night at Suneirupei forest block in Bhitarkanika National Park.

“Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the forest and arrested the four poachers. They are Sudhanshu Mistri, Sukanta Maiti, Rabindra Maiti and Haripada Mandal of Bagapatia village. During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had trapped and killed a boar in the forest. They have been booked under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972,” said DFO, Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash.

The accused were produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Rajnagar on Friday. The court rejected their bail applications and remanded them in judicial custody.

Poachers often trap and kill boars and spotted animals by spreading nylon ropes in the forest and nearby areas. Some even use trained dogs to kill the animals.

“Around 70 poaching cases are pending in the court. Delayed trial is the main reason behind acquittal of many poachers,” said sources. Unable to find sufficient food or water resources in the forest, boars and deer often stray into neighbouring villages, making them susceptible to poaching, he added.