Fresh terms to expand farm activities on the anvil

Odisha Government is preparing fresh operational guidelines, involving at least 20 important activities to be taken up under agriculture and allied sectors for doubling farmers’ income.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government is preparing fresh operational guidelines, involving at least 20 important activities to be taken up under agriculture and allied sectors for doubling farmers’ income.
The activities under the flagship 5T initiative of the Government will be initially taken up in 10 districts. Basing on the activities in these districts, a year-wise action plan will be prepared for all districts for the subsequent years.

A senior official of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department said the districts have been selected in terms of crop pattern - paddy and non-paddy - and different task teams formed to ensure implementation.

The task team on identification of districts and blocks has been asked to prepare a detailed action plan for 2019-20 in consultation with District Agriculture Officer of the areas which have productivity lower than the State average.

As per initial estimate, 9.6 lakh hectare land is available for non-paddy crops in 17 districts. It has been decided to make farmers aware through use of information, education and communication materials to adopt cultivation of cash crops.

“A long-term action plan is also being prepared for extending credit facilities to the tenant and landless farmers involving all the stakeholders, including Non-Banking Financial Companies,” the official said.
The task team on procurement of non-paddy crops has been directed to prepare a framework for procurement of pulses and oilseeds through price support scheme, cotton through Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) by establishment of ginning mills in private sector in the cotton growing areas and procurement of millet through Odisha Millet Mission.

The Agriculture department will approach National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India for development of a portal for registration of farmers and payment within seven days of procurement of pulses and oilseeds.

While Aadhaar number of farmers will be included during registration of farmers for procurement of ragi for monitoring various procurement centres, Director of Industries has been asked to encourage private entrepreneurs for establishment of ginning and pressing to facilitate easy procurement of cotton by CCI.
The task team on promotion of Nutri-Cereals (millets) will work out an action plan for promotion, procurement, inclusion of millets in ICDS and MDM. Similarly, the team on e-licensing of agriculture inputs will take steps for operationalisation of e-licencing system for issuing licence to fertiliser and pesticide dealers.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp