Govt invites bid for 20 mining blocks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government issued a fresh notification on Friday for auctioning of 20 mining blocks.Mineral blocks for which tender has been invited include 12 iron ore blocks, two manganese blocks and six of iron ore and manganese. According to the notification, the last date for purchase of tender document after payment of a tender fee on website of e-auction platform provider is December 30, 2019 and the last date for submission of bid is on or before 12 noon of January 3, 2020.

The notification maintained that a prospective bidder, who had purchased tender document for a particular mineral block in response to the earlier notifications on October 4 and October 14, can avail the fresh tender document of such a block without paying the tender fee of ` five lakh.

Financial bids have been invited in digital format only and technical bids both in digital and physical format from eligible bidders.

The iron ore mining blocks for which fresh tender has been invited include Gorumahisani, Badampahar, Jayang, Nadidili, Balda, Nuagaon, Thakurani, Jiling-Langolata, Janbahal and Jarinahal. Similarly, tender has been invited for Katasahi manganese block, Teherai iron ore and manganese block and Kolmong iron ore and manganese block.

The previous bidding process was annulled last month after it was found that some companies had adopted unfair means while applying for the bidding.

Apart from subsidiary companies, the holding companies had also applied for the bidding in gross violation of the Mining Tender Act.

Official sources said a bidder will submit only one bid for a particular mineral block. In case a bidder submits more than one bid for a particular block, either directly or indirectly through its affiliates, such bids submitted by the bidder and its affiliates will be summarily rejected.