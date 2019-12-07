Home States Odisha

Govt invites bid for 20 mining blocks

Last date for purchase of tender document is December 30, 2019 and that for submission of bid is January 3, 2020

Published: 07th December 2019 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government issued a fresh notification on Friday for auctioning of 20 mining blocks.Mineral blocks for which tender has been invited include 12 iron ore blocks, two manganese blocks and six of iron ore and manganese. According to the notification, the last date for purchase of tender document after payment of a tender fee on website of e-auction platform provider is December 30, 2019 and the last date for submission of bid is on or before 12 noon of January 3, 2020.

The notification maintained that a prospective bidder, who had purchased tender document for a particular mineral block in response to the earlier notifications on October 4 and October 14, can avail the fresh tender document of such a block without paying the tender fee of ` five lakh.

Financial bids have been invited in digital format only and technical bids both in digital and physical format from eligible bidders.

The iron ore mining blocks for which fresh tender has been invited include Gorumahisani, Badampahar, Jayang, Nadidili, Balda, Nuagaon, Thakurani, Jiling-Langolata, Janbahal and Jarinahal. Similarly, tender has been invited for Katasahi manganese block, Teherai iron ore and manganese block and Kolmong iron ore and manganese block.

The previous bidding process was annulled last month after it was found that some companies had adopted unfair means while applying for the bidding.

Apart from subsidiary companies, the holding companies had also applied for the bidding in gross violation of the Mining Tender Act.

Official sources said a bidder will submit only one bid for a particular mineral block. In case a bidder submits more than one bid for a particular block, either directly or indirectly through its affiliates, such bids submitted by the bidder and its affiliates will be summarily rejected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp