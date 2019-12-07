Govt order on land to aided colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aided colleges are not required to seek permission from the State Government to file land lease application with local tehsildars, informed Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra on Friday.

Issuing a clarification in this regard, Mishra said as the land of aided colleges in the State will not be recorded in the name of Higher Education department, the principals of these colleges do not need permission from the government to file lease application.

The Secretary, however, said principals of government colleges will be required to seek permission from the same as the leased land will be recorded in the name of the college and Higher Education department.