Husband detained for assault on wife, lover

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Five months after a married woman and her lover were beaten up by her husband Jambu Oram and others, Rourkela police on Friday detained him and another person for interrogation.

Acting on a complaint of the victim woman Pukuli Oram, a case under sections 498(A), 323, 341, 385, 506 and 34 of IPC besides section 4 of the Dowry Prevention Act was registered at Lathikata police station on Thursday.

Sources said shortly after her marriage in May to Jambu of Mandiakudar under Rajgangpur police limits, Pukuli had left her husband and came to live with one Puran Singh of Bisra area.

Later, at a meeting of three families of Jambu, Puran and Pukuli, the woman refused to return to her husband. It was then decided that Puran would pay `1.5 lakh in three installments to Jambu towards the expenditure incurred on the latter’s marriage and can keep Pukuli with him. Puran had initially paid `50,000, but failed to pay the rest amount.

In July, Jambu along with others had forcibly taken Pukuli and Puran to Mandiakudar where they assaulted the couple. The incident then had gone unreported. But Pukuli mustered courage after a video of the incident went viral on social media four days ago and lodged a complaint on Thursday.

Puran’s family had also sought police help amid mounting pressure and threat from Jambu to pay the rest amount.