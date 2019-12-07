Inter-dist robbers’ gang busted, four arrested

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Kuakhia police busted an inter-district gang of robbers and arrested four of its members from Narasinghpur on Thursday night.Those arrested are Laxman Das, Manoj Das, A Lachhna and Kulia Apna. Police recovered three bikes, five mobile phones, machetes, cutters, lock breaking tools and `12,860 cash from their possession. Two other members of the gang managed to gave police the slip taking advantage of the darkness.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team reached Kacheri ground in Narasinghpur and apprehended the four robbers who were planning to loot a jewellery shop in the nearby market.The robbers are involved in a number of highway loots and dacoity cases in Jajpur town, Mangalpur, Jenapur, Bhadrak, Sukinda, Tihidi, Dharmashala and Badachana. The gang was staying in a rented accommodation at Jaraka Bazaar in Jajpur.

Police said the robbers had decamped with `1.85 lakh cash and other valuables from one Siba Prasad Baral, a teacher of Haripur area in the district, last month. During investigation, police found Baral’s Aadhaar card from the rented house at Jaraka where the gang members were staying. A trap was then laid and police nabbed the robbers.They were produced in court on Friday and remanded in judicial custody.