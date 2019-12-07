Mahaprayan vehicle drivers on strike

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Drivers of Mahaprayan vehicles under SCB Medical College and Hospital on strike since Thursday over non-payment of remuneration.As per reports, the State Government has provided two vehicles to SCBMCH under Mahaprayan scheme to help the poor people shift bodies from hospital to their homes. Three drivers were engaged for the two vehicles on a monthly remuneration of `7,200, calculated on the basis of daily wage amounting `240 per day.

Later, with the interference of Labour Court, their monthly remuneration was hiked to `11,300.The three drivers - Pratap Sahu, Prasant Behera and Deepak Swain - alleged that they have not been paid wages for the last three months.“With no remuneration for the last three months, how can we drive hearse vehicles. We had no option but to resort to strike,” said Pratap Sahu.

According to guidelines, District Red Cross Society chaired by the Collector fixes price, operates and maintains the Mahaprayan vehicles.

Sarada Prasad Muduli, in-charge of Mahaprayan vehicle service at SCBMCH, said drivers have resumed their duty on Friday evening after hospital Administrative Officer Kalpataru Behera assured to take necessary steps for payment of their wages at the earliest.