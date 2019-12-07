Home States Odisha

Malnutrition fight a success

Child malnutrition reAfter implementation of the special initiative, in just seven months, malnutrition has reduced by almost 80 per cent from 3,325 to 759 identified cases in the district.duces by 80

Published: 07th December 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DEOGARH: Efforts of the district administration to address the problem of malnutrition among children in Deogarh through its exclusive initiative ‘Sustha Maa, Sustha Sishu’ is bearing fruit.
After implementation of the special initiative, in just seven months, malnutrition has reduced by almost 80 per cent from 3,325 to 759 identified cases in the district.

In April, the district had 15 children in Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) category which came down to seven by November. During the period, the number of children in orange zone or moderately malnourished category reduced from 196 to 74. Similarly, the number of kids in yellow zone or at risk category fell significantly from 3,114 in April to 678 by November this year.

This apart, the number of cases of medical complications in pregnant women under categories also reduced remarkably. The initiative aimed at screening the health of children till the age of six and pregnant women. Every individual case was analysed and both the children and expecting mothers were categorised on the basis of various parameters to address their health and nutrition issues. Subsequently, specific improvement strategy was planned for each group.

To execute the strategy, a number of local teams comprising ANMs, ASHA and anganwadi workers were formed under the guidance of Integrated Child Development Services and health supervisors. The teams  visited households and counselled the mother and other family members about nutrition intake, sanitation, hygiene and behavioral modifications.

Special health camps were also conducted in gram panchayats besides the usual Village Health and Nutrition Days (VHND). Besides, specialist medical officers were sent to selected PHCs and CHCs in each block to ensure effective and accessible medical services to pregnant women and children suffering from malnutrition.

Focus was also given on the Take Home Ration and Supplement Nutrition Programme to ensure that it is being taken properly by the mother and child. Children with critical malnutrition issues were admitted to CHCs and the district headquarters hospital for special care.Deogarh Collector Sudhansu Mohan Samal said the initiative is underway and a target has been set to make Deogarh a malnutrition-free district by March 2020.

