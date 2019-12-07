MP demands special focus state status

BHUBANESWAR: Rajya Sabha member of the BJD Sasmit Patra demanded special focus status for States like Odisha facing natural calamities. Raising the issue in Rajya Sabha on Friday, Patra said the issue was raised by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NITI Aayog in June, 2019.Patra said about `30,000 crore was the recovery loss estimated in the aftermath of Cylone Fani which hit Odisha in May, 2019. That itself makes a case that States like Odisha and others facing natural calamities need to be accorded for a specific period the benefits in line of a Special Category State with 90:10 ratio of Centre-State fund sharing for Government programmes, he said.
