Odisha law minister backs trigger-happy police justice

Stating that stringent law should be framed on rape and crime against women, the Minister was in favour of a legal provision for speedy trial in such cases.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as there is a debate over encounter killings of four accused in Hyderabad veterinarian gang-rape and murder case, Law Minister Pratap Jena has defended police action.
“The four accused had committed a heinous crime and were killed as they tried to escape from police custody. It is my personal opinion that the accused deserved exemplary punishment,” the Minister told mediapersons here.

Jena, however, did not comment on the issue of human rights violation. “I don’t know what the Human Rights Commission and other organisations would opine on this incident. There are countries where rape accused are shot dead and beheaded in full public view,” he said.

However, leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Narasingh Mishra said there should be a judicial probe into Hyderabad encounter killings. Police version of what led to the encounter killings should be probed to ascertain the truth, he said.

Stringent punishment is necessary in such cases in view of the rising incidents of rape and crime against women in the entire country, including Odisha, he said and added that everything should be done within the legal framework.

Otherwise, there would not be rule of law, he said and added that police should not be given unbridled power.However, his party colleague Suresh Kumar Routray held a different view. “Accused in such incidents should be given such punishment. Similar action should be taken by Odisha Police,” he said. BJP spokesperson Golak Mohapatra also supported such action against those who commit such heinous crimes. “I thank the Hyderabad Police for performing their duties in letter and spirit. Their action was under the ambit of the law. There is provision under the law to kill the criminals trying to escape from judicial custody,” he said.

