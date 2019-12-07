Rs 695 cr released to start-ups in 3 years

By Express News Service

Startup India scheme, which was set up to help start-ups get funding in their early-stage, has so far released only Rs 695 crore of its Rs 10,000 crore corpus since its inception three years ago.

In 2016, the government has approved the inception of ‘Fund of Funds for Startups’ at Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

However, it has been able to distribute only Rs 695 crore in three years, which is less than 10 per cent of the overall corpus of funding set aside for the start-ups. This was informed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha while replying questions regarding Startup India initiative of the government.

SIDBI, which manages the fund, allocates it to Venture Capitals (VCs) who in turn invest in start-ups. Delay in the release of funds creates a barrier for VCs, who demand an automated platform that can do away with the physical filing of forms.

Apart from last year’s target, in March 2019 the fund had a targeted outlay of Rs 3,300-3,500 crore towards VC firms. It managed to distribute only Rs 2,265 crore, missing its target by Rs 1,000 crore.

The government plans to take the amount to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. However defending the stand, Goyal said the government has taken up lot of initiative in last six months to promote the start-up ecosystem in the country.

According to him, Startup India has organised mentorship programs with government organisations, incubation centres, and educational institutions. It claims to have addressed 1,57,138 queries till November 2019. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified start-ups as ‘Fast track firms’ that allows them faster exit within 90 days against 180 days for other companies.

Initiatives under Startup India

The government exempt start-ups profits for a block of three years of seven years for eligible DPIIT recognised start-ups. The government had exempted Angel Tax for DPIIT registered start-ups. As of November 2019, there are 25,115 recognised start-ups in India.