Home States Odisha

Rs 695 cr released to start-ups in 3 years

However, it has been able to distribute only Rs 695 crore in three years, which is less than 10 per cent of the overall corpus of funding set aside for the start-ups.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Startup India scheme, which was set up to help start-ups get funding in their early-stage, has so far released only Rs 695 crore of its Rs 10,000 crore corpus since its inception three years ago.
In 2016, the government has approved the inception of ‘Fund of Funds for Startups’ at Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) for contribution to various Alternative Investment Funds with a corpus of Rs 10,000 crore.

However, it has been able to distribute only Rs 695 crore in three years, which is less than 10 per cent of the overall corpus of funding set aside for the start-ups. This was informed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha while replying questions regarding Startup India initiative of the government.

SIDBI, which manages the fund, allocates it to Venture Capitals (VCs) who in turn invest in start-ups. Delay in the release of funds creates a barrier for VCs, who demand an automated platform that can do away with the physical filing of forms.

Apart from last year’s target, in March 2019 the fund had a targeted outlay of Rs 3,300-3,500 crore towards VC firms. It managed to distribute only Rs 2,265 crore, missing its target by Rs 1,000 crore.    
The government plans to take the amount to Rs 50,000 crore in the next five years. However defending the stand, Goyal said the government has taken up lot of initiative in last six months to promote the start-up ecosystem in the country.

According to him, Startup India has organised mentorship programs with government organisations, incubation centres, and educational institutions. It claims to have addressed 1,57,138 queries till November 2019. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has notified start-ups as ‘Fast track firms’ that allows them faster exit within 90 days against 180 days for other companies.

Initiatives under Startup India
The government exempt start-ups profits for a block of three years of seven years for eligible DPIIT recognised start-ups. The government had exempted Angel Tax for DPIIT registered start-ups. As of November 2019, there are 25,115 recognised start-ups in India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp