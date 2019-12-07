Home States Odisha

Rukura dam leaking, Hirakud to give a fix

A huge amount of dam water is leaking from the emergency gate for the last couple of days.

Published: 07th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Water leaking from the emergency gate of Rukura dam

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Authorities of Rukura Medium Irrigation Project (RMIP) in Bonai sub-division have sought help of their Hirakud Dam counterparts to stop the huge water leak which continues from the emergency gate of the reservoir for some technical glitch.

A huge amount of dam water is leaking from the emergency gate for the last couple of days. The water level is gradually decreasing, which if not stopped immediately, will affect the irrigation potential in Rabi crop season.  

RMIP Executive Engineer Biswajit Panigrahi said the leakage has increased over the last couple of days. However, the leakage will be fixed by Saturday with technical assistance from Hirakud dam authorities. “The leakage has not been caused due to damage or crevice in the emergency gate but due to some fault in the shutter. The technical team from Hirakud will fix the problem by Saturday afternoon,” he said.
Incidentally, after a delayed start, the monsoon continued beyond the month of September this year. Following the low-pressure induced heavy rains in October, the dam’s water level reached the maximum reserve level (RL).

Panigrahi said the dam’s water level stands at at 185.4 metre against the RL of 186 metre. He also allayed the farmers’ fear that they might not get irrigation water during Rabi cropping due to the leakage.
In July 2018, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the much-delayed RMIP which was built at a cost of `297 crore. The earth dam reservoir over 4,394 hectare (ha) is located in Musaposh village of Gurundia block. The project is designed to irrigate 5,463 ha in Kharif and 2,185 ha in Rabi crop season in 74 villages of Gurundia and Bonai blocks through its 10.87 km main canal and 110 km sub-canal system.
Bonai Krushak Sangh president Dambrudhar Kishan claimed that the leakage is continuing for nearly a month and in the last couple of days, the severity of the leak has increased. Farmers coming under the dam’s coverage areas have not yet started Rabi cultivation and need irrigation water for later use. If the fault is not rectified urgently, farmers would not get water when needed, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp