Santhali debuts in Rajya Sabha courtesy BJD MP Sarojni Hembram

While the lawmaker spoke in Santhali for about three minutes, English and Hindi translations were made available to other members through  interpretation by a JNU PhD scholar.

BJD MP Sarojni Hembram. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a first, a lawmaker from Odisha spoke in Santhali language in Rajya Sabha on Friday. BJD MP Sarojni Hembram spoke in the tribal language as she raised a matter of public importance during the zero hours.

She demanded Bharat Ratna for Pundit Raghunath Murmu, who introduced the Ol Chiki script for Santhali language in 1925. Santhali, a predominately Munda language, is spoken mostly by tribals in the State.

“Pundit Murmu is revered by tribals and is recognised as a cultural icon of Odisha. It was a unanimous demand from the tribal community to accord him the highest civilian award of the country. The State Government has already recognised his contribution and named a medical college after him. Now it is the turn of the nation to honour him,” she said.

While the lawmaker spoke in Santhali for about three minutes, English and Hindi translations were made available to other members through-interpretation by a JNU PhD scholar.

For Sarojini, it was a dream that came true. Though she had intended to take oath in Santhali in 2014, she did not get the scope as there was no interpreter at that time. “I feel proud that I could get my language recorded in the Rajya Sabha,” she said.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, who encourages MPs to use their local language for raising zero hour mentions, said this was the first time that Santhali language was used in the Upper House.

Welcoming the move, all members of the House thumped desks. Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh too hailed her decision to speak in the tribal language.

A native of Mayurbhanj district, Sarojini was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Bangriposi in 2009 and became the minister for textile, handlooms and handicraft. She was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

