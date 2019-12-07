Vig heat on crorepati engineer

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vigilance officials of Sambalpur Division on Friday raided the premises of Assistant Executive Engineer of Rural Works in Rairakhol sub-division Shyam Sagar Say and detected disproportionate assets worth `1.41 crore.

The Vigilance team raided Say’s residential house at Patrapali in Sundargarh along and his Government quarters at Rural Works Colony in Rairakhol. Besides, his parental house at Bandega village in Sundargarh and his office at Rairakhol were simultaneously searched.

During search, the officials found that Say owns a double-storey building and a homestead land measuring 10 decimal in Sundargarh town worth `93.91 lakh. Besides, he possessed household articles, furniture, electronic gadgets, gold ornaments and three motorcycles worth `9.57 lakh. Moreover, deposits in different banks and insurance policies worth `37.81 lakh and cash of `41,505 were also detected.