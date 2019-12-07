Home States Odisha

Women enjoy a safe night out in two-day Karol Bagh event

The programme is aimed at promoting a safe environment for women in Delhi.

Published: 07th December 2019

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: GOING to a market post 10 pm is something Deeksha Aggarwal hasn’t imagined in recent times. But on Thursday, Deeksha, a resident of Patel Nagar, was having a great time in Karol Bagh with a group of her friends accompanied by their children.

“Two days ago I was at the Karol Bagh market, where I saw posters of “Girls Step Out at Night”. I called up my friends and decided to come a bit late. The initiative taken is for a good motive and women should come out in more numbers to support such a cause,” Deeksha, a homemaker, said.

The programme is aimed at promoting a safe environment for women in Delhi.“Safety of women is a concern in every household. Usually, I return home by 9… even if I am delayed by 10 minutes, my parents would be worried. But today, even my mother accompanied me and we are enjoying it,” said Sakshi Bajaj, a second-year student of IP College, who had come from Naraina Vihar.

The first day of the event saw a series of programmes aimed at boosting women’s safety at night. While youngsters posed for selfies, middle aged and elderly ladies were seen enjoying street food and cultural performances.

“Delhi needs to have more such events and programmes where women can stay out for long,” said Samridhhi Gupta, who came with her colleagues.

MCD move
The two-day event on Ajmal Khan Road was organised by North Delhi Municipal Corporation and supported by Delhi Police, Raahgiri Foundation, Safetipin, Jagori, Centre for Green Mobility, UN Women, and 107.2 Nasha FM.  It was opened by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi and North MCD chief Varsha Joshi.

