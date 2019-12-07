‘Wrong challans to be refunded’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government made it clear that there will be no relaxation in fine imposed for violation of traffic rules but those who were issued challans wrongly would get a refund.

Urging people not to panic, Commerce and Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said officials have been instructed to verify properly before issuing challans. “They will review allegations of wrong challans and start refund process,” he told reporters.

The Minister’s clarification came in the wake of allegations of issue of wrong challans. While a senior scribe had alleged that his daughter’s four-wheeler was issued challan for traffic violation though the vehicle was parked at home, a car owner in Cuttack was allegedly issued challan without violating any traffic rule.

“Violaters of traffic rules and those escaping without getting caught on the spot are being issued challans after viewing CCTV footage. In any case a person gets a wrong challan, the money will be refunded after verification. People should cooperate to streamline the process,” Behera said.

About the Orissa High Court directive on rehabilitation of agents at regional transport offices, the Minister said the order is yet to be received. “We will take a decision as per law once we get a copy of the order,” he said.

Transport Secretary G Srinivas said regional transport officers have already been instructed for reconciliation of challans issued wrongly. There is a provision for this in the rule and people will not be penalised for fault in the system, he clarified.

The Minister reiterated that there will be no relaxation of traffic rules in Odisha.“Though some States have reduced penalties, I am not in favour of it. Why should a person pay fine if he/she obeys the road rules. Our focus is on disciplining the drivers and streamlining traffic,” he added.

Meanwhile, a high-level meeting on road safety has been convened on December 18. Chief Secretary, DG of Police and officials of other departments will have a detailed discussion on it.