Odisha: 28 per cent more paddy purchase registered after initial hiccups

BHUBANESWAR: After initial protests by farmers to the online token system, paddy procurement from major producing districts of Western Odisha is not only smooth but 28 per cent more than corresponding period of last year.

The agencies appointed by State Government have procured over 39.65 lakh quintals paddy from 58,294 farmers as on Saturday. Procurement of the major kharif crop of the State during the same period last year (as on December 7) was 30.89 lakh quintals.

Bargarh district, considered the rice bowl of the State, tops the list with procurement of 18.34 lakh quintals from 26,608 farmers under price support system followed by Kalahandi delivering over 4.96 lakh quintals.

Asserting that paddy procurement is done in most transparent manner under paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS), Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain said 2,43,219 farmers of 18 districts have been issued 2,49,932 tokens through 1,118 paddy procurement centres.

“I have been personally monitoring the procurement and taking feedback directly from farmers. There is no problem in token system even with small and marginal farmers. The farmers are happy as they received their money, which is sent directly to their bank accounts, in time,” he told this paper. This year Aadhaar verification of farmers to participate in the procurement process has been made mandatory to avoid ghost farmers. However, elderly or sick or differently-abled farmers are allowed to sell their paddy at mandis even if they fail to appear there for Aadhaar verification, Swain said.

Apprehension of farmers that online token system will cause delay in timely disposal of their stock has been adequately addressed to0, he added.“Our objective of eliminating private traders, including rice mill owners and middlemen from paddy procurement system and ensuring minimum support price under P-PAS has been achieved,” he said.

As harvesting of paddy in coastal and central Odisha districts is on in full swing, collectors of districts concerned have been asked to take measures to open mandis while Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) have been directed to upload names of registered farmers for issue of token in advance.

The Minister reiterated that a registered farmer who fails to sell his paddy at a mandi on a scheduled date, will be given another chance to participate in the procurement process.Sambalpur, the other major paddy producing district, has so far sold 4.28 lakh quintals while more than 2.83 lakh quintals have been procured from Balangir district.

Smooth progress

39.65 lakh quintals total paddy procured till Dec 7

30.89 lakh quintals procured last year

18.34 lakh quintals in Bargarh district

4.96 lakh quintals sold in Kalahandi dist

4.28 lakh quintals from Sambalpur dist