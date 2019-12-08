Action against Odisha PE teacher sought after 15-year-old attempts suicide

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 15-year-old girl student of a Central Government-run school attempted suicide on the institute’s premises, Parents Teachers’ Association launched a protest on Saturday demanding stringent action against the physical education teacher. The teacher had allegedly chided her in front of other students forcing her to take the extreme step.

Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha also extended support to the association. “We have requested Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi to immediately arrest the teacher. We will also request the Commissioner of schools to suspend the teacher,” said the chairman of the Mahasangha Basudev Bhatta.

Mancheswar police registered a case basing on the complaint of the girl’s parents. Though the school authorities claimed that the girl fell from the stairs, police said preliminary investigations suggest she received serious injuries after jumping from the building.

“The girl has fractured both her legs and condition is critical. An investigation is on,” Mancheswar police said.

The teacher was reportedly upset over her deteriorating performance in school as she is a bright student, the police officer said.