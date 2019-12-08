Baripada stadium in Odisha wallows in neglect

Sukanta Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: The decades-old Baripada stadium, which has produced several international athletes, has been wallowing in neglect since long owing to financial crunch and apathy of Mayurbhanj district administration.

Built-in 1957, the stadium building has developed cracks in walls and floors due to lack of repair. While the building lacks adequate toilet and accommodation facilities for sportspersons, no step has been taken by the administration despite demands from Mayurbhanj Athletic Association (MAA). No financial provision has been made in the last three years for the renovation of the building. The water sprinkler system installed in the stadium is also lying defunct.

In the past, the stadium has produced international athletes including Purnima Hembram, Jauna Murmu, Jabamani Soren who have brought many laurels to the State. The stadium has also the honour of hosting as many as 10 Ranji Trophy cricket matches successfully. But due to lack of Government attention and fund, the sports infrastructure is lying in dilapidated condition.

The Roads and Building (R&B) officials in their report had also declared the building unsafe ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the town.

Raising the issue, members of MAA led by its general secretary Kishore Kumar Biswal on December 28, 2018, had met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan and submitted a memorandum demanding the construction of a multipurpose sports hostel and an indoor hall inside the stadium. Following which, IOCL under the Petroleum Ministry came forward to execute the proposal under its CSR activities and sought a detailed project report (DPR) from the district administration.

But the Public Works Department (PWD) reportedly adopted a dilly-dally approach and submitted the report with an estimated cost of `4.27 crore a few months back. While the IOCL has already sanctioned the fund for the purpose, the district administration is yet to begin the process for the signing of MoU. This apart, the administration is reluctant to bear the expenses related to annual maintenance of the proposed building, sources said.

Member of MAA Sarat Chandra Mishra said it is the responsibility of R&B to repair and maintain Government buildings. The department should take the responsibility of annual maintenance for the project, he added.

Executive Engineer of PWD Prasanta Kumar Panda said as per the direction of the Collector, the proposal with a cost of `4,27,29,000 has been submitted to the IOCL. “We have sought the approval of the Chief Engineer, Bhubaneswar regarding annual maintenance of the project,” he added.