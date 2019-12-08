Biswajit Rana awarded Best Secretary-2019 at Walker International Cabinet Meet in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual conference of Walker International’s Cabinet Meeting District 104 was held at Saheed Nagar here recently. As many as 82 members of Walker Club attended the conference.

Walker International president PRN Chandramouli, Area vice-president and District Governor Keshab Chandra Das were the chief guests.

The guests advised all to pay attention to their health and walk a mile with smile every day. Secretary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Park Biswajit Rana was awarded Best Secretary-2019 and felicitated for his social work.

The Best Club award was given to Keonjhar and Rayagada Walkers’ club. Toshali Walker Club president Suryamani Das and club members Chandramani Behera, Soubhagya Jena, Manmohan Mohanty and Dipti Mishra were present. IMFA Park president Pradeepta Maharana and secretary Subash Panigrahi were also present.