BJD likely to support Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Centre likely to introduce Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday, the stand to be taken by the BJD is again in focus. The BJP-led NDA Government has the numbers in Lok Sabha. However, it will have to depend on support from other political parties like the BJD to pass the legislation in Rajya Sabha.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has come in for criticism from the Opposition. As the BJD broke alliance with BJP in 2009 after Kandhamal riots by describing it as a communal party, it remains to be seen whether the regional outfit will again bail out the Centre.

The BJD had come to the rescue of Modi Government several times in the past by extending support in passing several important bills, including the Triple Talaq Bill, in the Rajya Sabha. Relations between the two political parties, who had fought 2019 elections as arch rivals, has improved in recent months. The bonhomie between the two parties was visible in the last Rajya Sabha elections when ruling BJD gifted a seat to BJP which did not have the numbers.

Senior BJD MP Pinaki Mishra, however, said the BJP Government has sought the cooperation of BJD during the passage of the Bill in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. A decision in this regard will be taken by the party supremo Naveen Patnaik, he said.

Sources said like earlier occasions, the BJD will support the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre. Out of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats in Odisha, BJD has seven seats while Congress and BJP have one each and one seat is vacant.