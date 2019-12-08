Brown sugar peddler seized in Odisha, 1 held

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A man was arrested for peddling brown sugar in Markandpur village within Jagatsinghpur police limits on Saturday.

The contraband was seized during a raid conducted by Central Excise officials of Cuttack on the residence of the accused Deepak Das. Brown sugar smuggling and its consumption has assumed alarming proportions in the district. Police have arrested as many as 10 drug peddlers in the last six months.

The contraband is sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 for 10 gram and since the profit is thrice the procurement price, its smuggling is a lucrative trade which despite frequent crackdowns, continues unabated in the district.

Earlier, Excise officials, along with Kujang police, had seized 40-gram brown sugar worth Rs 4 lakh from one Dharmendra Parida of Sandhpur village within Kujang police limits.