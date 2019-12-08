Home States Odisha

Demolished market site used as parking space in Odisha

Executive Officer of Puri Municipality Bijay Dash said construction of the modern market building would start from January next year.

The demolished site being used as parking space now

By Express News Service

PURI: The district administration and municipality had assured to build a modern market complex in place of the unsafe Mahodadhi market, which was demolished recently after it was declared unsafe.

Around 300 traders, who had their shops in the market and lost their livelihood, were hoping that the new market complex would be constructed soon. However, after the removal of debris from the site, it is now being used as parking space. Thousands of rupees are being collected from people who park their vehicles at the site.

Local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi said he had hoped work on the modern market complex would begin soon. He wondered why the site is being used as a parking space.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer of Puri Municipality Bijay Dash said construction of the modern market building would start from January next year.

