Former Odisha Minister BBhagabat Mohanty passes away at 90

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Veteran Congress leader and former minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty died of old age-related ailments at his residence in Bhubaneswar on Saturday night. He was 90.

Born on November 27, 1929 in Sathilo village, Mohanty joined Kisan Satyagraha during his student days and fought for the land reforms movement. He was also involved in Cooperative Movement in the State.

In 1971, he was elected to the State Assembly from Kendrapara as a Praja Socialist Party candidate. He was re-elected from the Assembly seat in 1985 and 1995 as a Congress candidate. Mohanty held different portfolios and was the Minister of Revenue, Finance and Higher Education.

Mohanty authored several books including ‘Ardha Satabdi Ra Odisha Congress Ra Itihas’. He also wrote his autobiography ‘Sangramara Swaralipi’. Meanwhile, a pall of gloom descended on Kendrapara town on Sunday after the news of Mohanty’s death spread. All the business establishments downed their shutters to mourn the death of the veteran leader.

Mohanty’s mortal remains were brought to the town from Bhubaneswar in a procession. Hundreds of people lined up on both sides of the road to catch a last glimpse of the leader.Mohanty was laid to rest with full State honours at the local cremation ground. Among others, former minister Ganeswar Behera and ex-MLA of Kendrapara Sipra Mallick were present at the cremation ground. Mohanty is survived by his widow, two sons and as many daughters.

Expressing grief over the demise of Mohanty, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik described him as an able administrator and a seasoned politician. He also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Kendrapara MP Baijayant Panda and leaders cutting across party lines condoled his death.

A condolence meeting was also held at Congress Bhavan in Bhubaneswar where senior party leaders, including OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, were present.