Odisha govt aid for six district hospitals under Mo Sarkar

It has also been decided to increase the bed strength of Deogarh district hospital from 60 to 100.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced financial assistance to strengthen health care infrastructure in six districts basing on the reports submitted by Mo Sarkar teams after spot visits.

The Chief Minister announced that Sambalpur District Headquarters Hospital will be developed as a satellite centre of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR). He said that 50 more beds will be added to the maternity and child care centre of the hospital besides construction of casualty and outdoor buildings.

Dialysis unit and ICU will be opened in the district headquarters hospital. A new ‘Maa Gruha’ building will be constructed and the integrated laboratory upgraded.

It has also been decided to increase the bed strength of Deogarh district hospital from 60 to 100. Similarly, the number of beds in Angul district hospital will be increased from 192 to 300 and a separate building will be constructed inside the campus.

Dialysis unit and ICU of the hospital will also be expanded. The number of beds in Kendrapara district hospital will be increased from 175 to 200. Staff quarters, modern outpatient department and ICU will be constructed.

Construction of a seven-storey building for Sonepur district hospital with 200 bed facility will be started within a month. Besides, required equipment will be provided to the existing district hospital to improve health services.

Construction of the building for teaching at Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir will be completed within two years. A mortuary unit will also be opened in the hospital.

Naveen also announced an assistance of Rs 15 lakh each for Rogi Kalyan Samities of the six hospitals. Besides, he said Superintendents of Police of the six districts will be provided `10 lakh each to encourage blood donation. Rest sheds will be constructed in the hospitals for attendants of patients.

Increased bed capacity
Maternity and child care centre of VIMSAR: 50
Deogarh district hospital: 40
Angul district hospital: 108
Kendrapara district hospital: 25
Sonepur district hospital: 200
7-storey building for Sonepur dist hospital

