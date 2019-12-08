Odisha govt seeks report on 36 more fake teachers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few weeks after Odisha Government stated that 217 teachers with fake certificates have been detected in the State so far, the appointment of 36 more fake teachers at primary and upper primary level has come to the fore.

The Directorate of Elementary Education has sought report from district education officers regarding the appointments. The fake teachers have been identified in 13 districts including Jajpur, Cuttack, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Balasore, Kandhamal, Khurda, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh and Nuapada.

The Directorate has asked District Education Officers (DEOs) of these districts to verify authenticity of certificates and documents of school teachers and submit a report to the Government by December 16.

The Directorate, which had previously sent a letter to the district education officers as well as block education officers, has asked them to verify the certificates and mark sheets of academics of the teachers concerned for allegedly getting job by submitting fake documents.

In the last week of November, the State Government had stated that 217 teachers with fake education certificates have been identified in the State as per a survey.

As per the information shared by School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, 15 teachers with fake certificates were found at primary level, while 124 Sikshya Sahayaks and Junior Teachers (Contractual) were also found to have submitted fake certificates at the time of appointment.

At the secondary level during the survey, 77 teachers were found to have submitted fake certificates.