Odisha govt finally wakes up to Malkangiri disabled man plight

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A week after The Express highlighted the plight of a partially disabled man of Khairaput village in Malkangiri district, who was deprived of all welfare benefits of the Government due to lack of disability certificate, authorities rushed to his house and delivered all assistance he needed.

Biswanath Nayak (28) had been running from pilar to post to get a disability certificate, a passport to all social benefits, ever since he met with an accident in April 2015. The accident has led to partial amputation of his right index finger.

Several visits to Khairaput Community Health Centre (CHC) to get a disability certificate were proved futile as the doctor refused to issue one saying he has only 20 per cent disability.In the absence of disability certificate, he was denied a unique identification number under Aadhaar. As his bank account is not linked to Aadhaar, transfer of direct benefits under various welfare schemes of the Government was not possible.

Biswanath was taken by surprise when the district administration swung into action and officials visited his house to inquire about his problem after the news item came to the notice of Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

“Social security office of Khairaput block visited Biswanath on November 11 to deliver the disability certificate (No-OD3010619850083525). Nayak has been enrolled for Aadhaar card (Acknowledgment No- 0143/20241/53674),” said PRO to Chief Secretary Umakanta Mohapatra. Mohapatra said Biswantha has been allotted a house under Biju Pucca Ghar and he has been issued ration card under the State food security programme.

Such reports in the media are quite helpful in delivering services to the poor and destitute who fail to get it despite best of their efforts. Follow up of more than 500 such cases have resulted in delivery of services at the doorsteps of the intended beneficiaries who have been ignored, Mohapatra said and termed this approach as “partnership with media in grievance redressal”.