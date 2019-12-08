Letting out of PACS buildings prohibited in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has prohibited letting out of office buildings of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), Large Area Multipurpose Societies (LAMPS) and Farmers’ Service Cooperative Societies (FSCS) to private organisations or individuals.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies (RCS) Bibhuti Bhusan Patnaik has directed all Divisional Deputy Registrar of cooperative societies and circle Assistant Registrar of cooperative societies not to give the buildings on rent.

The direction came after it was observed that the office buildings of PACS/ LAMPCS/FSCS in many places were let out to individual families, private parties on monthly rent basis and they failed to realise rents and unable to vacate the occupier.

Stating that litigation has been causing loss to the societies, Nayak said henceforth the office building, godown space of PACS/ LAMPCS/ FSCS will not be let out to private parties on rent. However, letting out on rent basis to Government institutions or Cooperative Societies is allowed, he said and asked private parties already in occupation to vacate the buildings.

Though market complexes are exempted from this direction, he made it clear that in case of a market complex, proper registered agreement in stamp papers must be executed and advance post-dated cheques towards rent for the years must be collected at the beginning of the year.

“Sub-letting is strictly prohibited. In case of any violation of the direction, the management committee and Chief Executive of the Societies will be held responsible,” he added.