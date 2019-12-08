Home States Odisha

Maoists look to strengthen base on Ganjam-Kandhamal border in Odisha

The rebels have asked four villagers of Sorada block to appear in their ‘praja court’

Published: 08th December 2019 12:55 PM

maoist, naxal

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Maoists are trying to intensify their activities on Ganjam-Kandhamal border as is evident from a directive issued by them to four residents of Gajalbadi and Asurabandha villages in Sorada block.
The four have been asked to appear in the Maoists’ ‘Praja court’ (kangaroo court) for indulging in corruption and exploiting poor villagers. The directive was issued through posters found pasted on an electricity pole in Dhimbiripalli village. The posters were issued by a 20-member Maoist group from outside Odisha.

The members of Maoist group were heard conversing in Hindi and Telugu languages, eyewitnesses said.
Of late, Maoist groups from outside the State have become active on Ganjam-Kandhamal border.
They frequently organise meetings at Mahulapalli, Salapaguda and Bariguda villages in Ranaba panchayat of Kandhamal district bordering Bhanjanagar in Ganjam.  

The Left-wing extremists, believed to be members of KKBM Mao division, are also frequently seen organising meetings at Talingia, Bhalingia and Gasma villages in Bhanjanagar block to strengthen their base.

Earlier, the CPI (Maoist) was active in Ghumsar division. They had looted the armoury at Nayagarh and set afire police stations and outposts at Gasma in 2008. But the Ghumsar division was weakened after the arrest of its leader Sabyasachi Panda. They later formed the Nagabali-Ghumsar division. However, their activities were curtailed by personnel of a CRPF battalion, deployed at Bhanjanagar. After the CRPF unit was asked to leave by the State Government, the Maoists are once again trying to regroup, said sources. 

