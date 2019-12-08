Home States Odisha

Minister reviews security at Barabati Stadium for ODI

India will clash with West Indies during the third ODI on December 22 while players will reach Bhubaneswar on December 19.

Published: 08th December 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli and M S Dhoni celebrate the wicket of England batsman during an ODI match at Barabati stadium in Cuttack.(File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister of State for Home Dibya Sankar Mishra reviewed security arrangements at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack during his visit on Saturday.

Mishra discussed security arrangements with in-charge DGP Satyajit Mohanty, Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhanshu Sarangi, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera and other senior officials.

Bhubaneswar DCP will be in-charge of players’ security at their place of stay in the city and during their transit from the hotels to stadium and return, Cuttack DCP will be in-charge of the security at the venue, while Traffic DCP has been given the charge of traffic management.

Mishra also visited State Police Headquarters in Cuttack earlier in the day and discussed functioning of the police headquarters and infrastructural development at the police establishments and police stations.

