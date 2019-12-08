Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik demands first war of independence status for 1817 Paika Vidroh

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to consider the demand of the people of Odisha to accord the first war of Independence status to the historic Paika Rebellion. The Chief Minister also reiterated the demand for running a special express train in the name of eminent freedom fighter Buxi Jagabandhu.

He thanked the President for agreeing to lay the foundation stone of the historic memorial of the brave Paikas of Odisha. He also appreciated the efforts of Union Culture Minister Prahllad Singh Patel and Union Minister for petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan for jointly taking up the construction of the memorial.

Stating that the state government has provided land for the proposed memorial, the Chief Minister assured that it will also provide all infrastructural assistance for construction.

Describing the Paika rebellion of 1817 as a mass agitation against the British, Naveen said that it was the first struggle for freedom in the country against the foreign rule in which the people of Odisha had actively participated. “I offer my profound tribute to the valiant freedom fighters like Buxi Jagabandhu and Jai Rajguru for their selfless sacrifice in upholding the pride of Odisha,” he added.

The Chief Minister said the valour of the Paikas had made Odisha a powerful kingdom which had spread from Ganga to the Godavari under the rule of kings like Kharavela and Kapilendra Dev. Because of the braveness and valour of the Paika warriors, Odisha had remained unconquered till 1803, he added.