Odisha government says no to KALIA assistance for rabi crop

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has backtracked from its election manifesto by withdrawing financial assistance to farmers for Rabi 2019.

“As all eligible farmers will get assistance from PM-Kisan from 2019-2, no assistance for Rabi 2019 will be given under KALIA scheme to these farmers,” said a notification of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department.

The notification is based on the decision of the State Cabinet held on November 15, 2019, that decided the merger of the State scheme with Centre’s PM-Kisan. The beneficiaries who have not yet received financial assistance under KALIA during 2018-19 will also be provided financial aid for Rabi 2018-19.

Without mentioning the number of eligible farmers, the department said small and marginal farmers will be given Rs 5,000 for 2019-20. However, the amount of assistance under KALIA will be Rs 4,000 from 2020-21 so that they will get Rs 10,000 annually (Rs 6,000 from Centre and Rs 4,000 from State).

As the Centre is providing PM-Kisan assistance to big and large farmers, the State will collect applications from eligible farmers for extending the benefit. The actual cultivators (sharecroppers) who are landless will continue to get KALIA assistance of Rs 10,000 as they are not covered under PM-Kisan.

The State Government will not extend any financial assistance to vulnerable agricultural households as promised earlier. The department has estimated that the State had to bear the additional expenditure of Rs 4587.58 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 3,404 crore in 2020-21.