Odisha's Sambalpur to have NIFT sub-centre soon

A sub-centre of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bhubaneswar will be set up in Sambalpur soon.

NIFT main building.

NIFT main building.

By Express News Service

Addressing media persons here on Saturday, Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena said, “While there is already a centre of NIFT at the State Capital, we were trying to get it's sub-centre established in Sambalpur for a long time. Since the proposal has reached the Central Government, we hope it will be made operational soon.”

Initially, an idle Government building at Dhankauda area of the district will be used for running the sub-centre. It will offer short term courses in fashion technology ranging between three and six months. The district administration has already proposed NIFT, Bhubaneswar to introduce three to four courses at the sub-centre. The establishment will be expanded into a full-fledged institute in future.

However, the selection criteria and norms for admission will be decided by the main centre of NIFT at Bhubaneswar. Saxena said, since Sambalpur is renowned for its handloom work, it would be an appropriate place for setting up the sub-centre. As per the initial plan, short-term courses on handloom designing and branding will be offered at the facility.

Besides, Sambalpur has of late started promoting the use of bamboo which can also be a great medium to work on. Saxena also hinted at setting up a permanent campus of NIFT here. Discussion for setting up the permanent campus is underway with the State Government and the location will be decided once the sub-centre of the NIFT starts functioning.

Faculty of Business Administration, Samabalpur University Sumant Kerketta said, “If planned well, the sub-centre can usher in value chain development in the handloom sector here. Besides the development of new handloom products, it can also benefit players in the handloom sector, starting from workers involved in tie-dye, weavers to small scale master weavers and others.”

