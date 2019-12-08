Retired teacher loses Rs 4.1 lakh in cheque fraud in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A man was detained by Sadar police on Saturday for fraudulently withdrawing Rs 4.1 lakh from a retired teacher’s State Bank of India (SBI) account.

The victim, Kailash Rout of Sudhadeikatani village in Oupada block, had issued a cheque of Rs 1,000 to accused Santosh Pradhan of Talabaheli, who had assured him of high returns under an agriculture scheme. Santosh allegedly manipulated the cheque by adding more numerals in the amount column and made it account payee. He then transferred the money to his account in SBI, Kantabania branch.

Basing on a complaint filed by the victim, officials from SBI main branch inquired about the matter from their Kantabania counterparts following which Santosh was detained by the police. The cheque issued by Kailash was of SBI main branch. Sources said officials of the Kantabania branch are being interrogated by the police.

Sadar IIC Sandhyarani Beura said Santosh admitted to having committed the forgery. But further investigation into the matter is on. Branch Manager of SBI, Kantabania branch said the authorities of the branch are extending all help to the police in this connection.