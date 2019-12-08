Home States Odisha

Six-year-old Odisha schoolgirl dies as auto overturns  

The accident took place when the driver of the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle. The driver fled the spot leaving the students trapped under the vehicle.

Published: 08th December 2019 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A  six-year-old schoolgirl of Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Ouapada village died while five others sustained injuries when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned at Gara Chowk within Pattamundai police limits on Saturday.

The accident took place when the driver of the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle. The driver fled the spot leaving the students trapped under the vehicle.

Locals rushed the students to  Community Health Centre (CHC) at Pattamundai where Subhasmita Swain, a Class II student, succumbed to her injuries.

Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital here for postmortem. A  case was registered and investigation is on, said Pattamundai IIC Maheswar Sethi.

After the accident, an irate mob set the auto-rickshaw on fire. Sources said, as many as 15 students and one lady teacher of the school were travelling in the three-wheeler.

As per norms, a maximum of five children up to the age of 14 years or not more than three adult passengers can travel  in an auto-rickshaw. “The authorities will initiate legal action against the driver of the vehicle,” said Pattamundai tehsildar Sarat Giri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha schoolgirl dead Odisha auto overturn
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Fire fighters carry out rescue operations at Rani Jhansi Road after a major fire broke out, in New Delhi, Sunday morning. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Fire Mishap: Over 40 dead and several injured
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp