Six-year-old Odisha schoolgirl dies as auto overturns  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A six-year-old schoolgirl of Saraswati Sishu Mandir at Ouapada village died while five others sustained injuries when the auto-rickshaw in which they were travelling overturned at Gara Chowk within Pattamundai police limits on Saturday.

The accident took place when the driver of the three-wheeler lost control of the vehicle. The driver fled the spot leaving the students trapped under the vehicle.

Locals rushed the students to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Pattamundai where Subhasmita Swain, a Class II student, succumbed to her injuries.

Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital here for postmortem. A case was registered and investigation is on, said Pattamundai IIC Maheswar Sethi.

After the accident, an irate mob set the auto-rickshaw on fire. Sources said, as many as 15 students and one lady teacher of the school were travelling in the three-wheeler.

As per norms, a maximum of five children up to the age of 14 years or not more than three adult passengers can travel in an auto-rickshaw. “The authorities will initiate legal action against the driver of the vehicle,” said Pattamundai tehsildar Sarat Giri.