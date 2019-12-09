Home States Odisha

12 years in chains: Life of a mentally ill man

Life was not always unfair to Khetramohan. He worked as a contract worker in a rubber factory in Kolkata and took good care of his parents and brother.

Khetramohan Parida in shackles

Khetramohan Parida in shackles | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The burden of poverty and mental illness has made life a living hell for 40-year-old Khetramohan Parida who has been chained and confined to the house by his family members for the last 12 years.

The heart-rending tale of Khetramohan, who hails from Dasbatia village within Balikuda police limits, is a glaring example of the inhuman treatment which is still being meted out to mentally challenged persons in impoverished households.

Life was not always unfair to Khetramohan. He worked as a contract worker in a rubber factory in Kolkata and took good care of his parents and brother. Later, he married Mamina Parida of the neighbouring village and a year after, was blessed with a son.

However, Khetramohan’s world came crashing down after he was diagnosed with a brain disease which could not be treated. As his condition deteriorated, he became unstable. Father Jogendra recollects that his son would suddenly clench his jaws and become violent. He would pelt stones at people and abused passersby regularly. Then family members decided to confine him to his room and chained his legs to the bed. “All our savings were spent on his treatment. We even sold our land and tractor to cure him but in vain,” he said.

“As his treatment was an expensive affair, we could no more afford the costs. We stopped taking him to the hospital. He was shackled after villagers started complaining of Khetramohan’s behaviour and asked us to keep him under control,” said the father. After the death of Khetramohan’s mother Bhama, Mamina left for her parental house with her son due to fear and threat of her mentally challenged husband. Now, he lives an isolated life with his brother Netrananda who is a daily wager.

Sarpanch of Barmundali panchayat Niranjan Panda said pension and housing benefits have been provided to Khetramohan. However, he is yet to get financial assistance from the Government for his treatment.
District Social Security Officer Abdul Wahid Khan said the administration has not received any application seeking financial assistance to the mentally unstable man. “If Khetramohan’s family approaches us, steps will be taken to give assistance for his treatment from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund,” he added.

