2 teachers found dead

JEYPORE: Chitaranjan Panda, a teacher working in the District Education Office, was found hanging inside the residence of DEO. Police recovered his body and also seized a letter from the spot in which the deceased had alleged constant torture by staff members.

In another incident, a teacher of Putra Sevaram School was found dead in Bisoiput under Jeypore Sadar police limits. Sources said Bijoy Kumar Sabat had gone to buy grocery in the morning. His body was later found hanging at the backside of the shop. The cause of death is yet to be ascertained. Police investigation is on.