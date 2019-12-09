3 tourists killed, 16 hurt after vehicle rams stationary truck

BALASORE: At least three tourists were killed and 16 others sustained critical injuries in an accident on NH 16 near Seragarh Chowk here early on Sunday.

Police said the mishap took place at around 5 am after the vehicle in which the tourists were travelling rammed a stationary truck from behind near Shree Jagannath petrol pump. As many as 26 tourists were on way to Devkund waterfall in Mayurbhanj district from Puri.

The deceased were identified as Gangadhar Dey (62), Durga Prasad Mishra (38) and Trinath Das (45) of Balisahi in Puri. The injured have been admitted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital. The condition of 10 persons is stated to be critical. Sources said the tourists comprised members of two families of Balisahi.

Police suspected that the driver of the ill-fated vehicle might have fallen asleep behind the wheel that led to the accident. While the three died on the spot, locals and fire personnel rescued the injured passengers and rushed them to the hospital in 108 ambulance.

ASI of Seragarh police outpost Prakash Goswami said preliminary investigation revealed the tourists had hired the light commercial vehicle to visit different places in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts. “Sleep inertia of the driver could be the reason behind the accident,” he said. Both the driver and helper of the vehicle fled after the accident.

Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Banerjee Prasad Chhotray said of the 16 injured, 11 sustained head injuries and bone fractures. All of them have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital.

Goswami said police registered a case and sent the bodies for postmortem. Their relatives have been informed about the accident and the bodies will be handed over to them once they arrive, he added.