Basic amenities a distant dream for Pankala residents

BERHAMPUR: Pankala village in Sorada block of Ganjam district does not have a single house with concrete roof.The village, inhabited by 25 tribal families and situated on the banks of Karada river, remains deprived of basic amenities even after 72 years of independence. The only approach road to the village is a narrow footpath replete with potholes. Reaching the village after crossing the river is an uphill task and it gets tougher during monsoon when Pankala is cut-off from the rest of the world.

Instances of patients being carried on cots or slings to nearest health centres are common in the village. The lone borewell in the village has remained defunct for the last nine months and it does not even have access to electricity. Besides, owing to absence of anganwadi centre, its children remain deprived of nutritious food and basic education.

The residents of Pankala depend on agriculture for their livelihood. During off-season, they go to other States to work as migrant labourers. The women of the village make plates and mats from leaves.