BJD-BJP bonhomie comes to fore again

Published: 09th December 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 09:05 AM

BHUBANESWAR: As the relation between the BJD and BJP has always remained in focus, the bonhomie between the two political parties was again on show on Sunday when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan praised each other at two different functions attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.

While Odisha unit of BJP is always fiercely critical of the State Government over several issues, the stand of the central party towards the regional outfit seems to have changed. The Union Ministers from the State or those visiting Odisha have now stopped finding faults with the State Government.
Pradhan while speaking at the closing ceremony of platinum jubilee celebrations of Utkal University addressed Naveen as ‘popular Chief Minister’ surprising political observers. Though sources maintained that Pradhan was only returning the compliment from the Chief Minister and nothing more should be read into this.

Earlier, during the foundation laying ceremony of Paika Vidroh Memorial, the Chief Minister had praised the efforts of Union Culture and Petroleum ministries and the two Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Pradhan for their efforts and jointly taking over the construction of the memorial.

BJP’s changing attitude towards Odisha’s ruling outfit was also visible in the election to the managing committee of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bhubaneswar. BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik and BJP’s Ashwini Vaishnav had filed nomination paper. Sources said the BJP MP did not press for the contest leaving the way for Patnaik’s election.

Sources said the BJP leadership does not want to antagonise the BJD which has emerged as a dependable ally at the national level.

