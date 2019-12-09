BJD likely to support CAB

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD is likely to support the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) which will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Sources said the party is also likely to issue whip to the MPs to support the Bill in both the Houses of Parliament. Though there was speculation over the stand to be taken by the ruling BJD vis-a-vis the the CAB, sources maintained that MPs from the regional outfit will support the Bill like it has done in several earlier occasions to bail out the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

However, the Centre is in a comfortable position in the Lok Sabha and will not need any support to pass the Bill. It is the Rajya Sabha that the BJP will need the support of other political parties including the BJD.

It was speculated that the Centre will introduce the Bill in the Rajya Sabha like it had done in the case of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. However, a Rajya Sabha MP told this paper that already agenda papers have been circulated and the Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The MP maintained that the decision of the party supremo is likely to be communicated on Monday. He, however, maintained that there is no problem in the Bill.

The Bill which aims to provide citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, has come in for criticism from the Opposition political parties.