Body carried on motorcycle

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In the absence of a hearse, the body of 62-year-old Gobind Bhuyan of Hatibadi village in Raigada block of Gajapati district was carried on a motorcycle by his two sons on Sunday.

Gobind, who had been ailing for some time, was admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) at Raigada where he breathed his last on Saturday. After his death, his two sons and a few relatives requested the hospital authorities to arrange a ‘Mahaprayana’ vehicle but it was not available. They then tried to hire a private vehicle to carry the body but were deterred by the exorbitant fare.

With no option left, the siblings carried their father’s body on a motorcycle to the village. Incidentally, two ‘Mahaprayana’ vehicles are stationed at Paralakhemundi. However, none was available on the day, said Dr Girija Pati of Raigada CHC.