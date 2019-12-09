Crop loss whiff in farmer’s death

BALASORE: A debt-ridden farmer of the district, who had allegedly tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide, succumbed during treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack on Sunday.

Distressed over crop loss, Pradeep Patra (40) of Badapokhari Gaon within Oupada police limits had consumed the poison on Friday.

Sources said, Pradeep had taken a loan of `1.5 lakh from local money lenders and cooperative society to cultivate paddy on around three acre of land. However, his crop was damaged due to pest attack and incessant rain.

Family members said, he was under severe mental duress since the last one month due to the loan burden. Pradeep had repeatedly sprayed pesticide to prevent his crops from getting destroyed. However, all his efforts proved futile as pest attack along with heavy rain damaged his entire paddy crop.

Apart from `1.5 lakh, Pradeep had also not repaid the loan he had taken last year for cultivation. He had hoped to make a good harvest this year to pay off all his debts. On Friday, he came home after surveying his crop field and was visibly upset. Later, he consumed pesticide which was stored in the house, said a family member.

The farmer was rushed to Soro hospital and later shifted to Fakir Mohan MCH at Balasore. When his conditioned deteriorated, doctors referred him to SCB MCH.

While Oupada OIC Prasanta Kumar Jena said he was unaware of the incident, Additional District Magistrate Sambit Nayak said Revenue and Agriculture officials will conduct a joint inquiry into the allegation of the farmer consuming pesticide due to crop loss and submit a report to the State Government.