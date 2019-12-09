Home States Odisha

Design of proposed sports complex in GMU changed

Published: 09th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

SAMBALPUR: The design of the proposed sports complex of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) here has been changed.Initially, there was proposal to construct a hockey astro-turf and competitive swimming pool at the sports complex. However, under the new design, a hockey field without astro-turf and a learners’ swimming pool will be developed. The other proposals will remain intact.

Apart from the hockey field and learners’ swimming pool, the sports complex will house a lawn tennis court, basketball court and volleyball court. Besides, galleries for the audience will also be constructed inside the complex. Moreover, facilities for indoor games such as chess and carrom besides a gymnasium will be developed below the gallery.

Deputy Registrar of GMU, Uma Charan Pati said the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted to prepare the design and execute the work.

The CPWD had already submitted the design for the proposed sports complex. However, a decision to change the design was taken as hockey astro-turf and competitive swimming pool are not feasible for an educational institution. Maintenance of hockey astro-turf and competitive swimming pool is a costly affair, he said.

The CPWD will submit the new design soon and tender for the project will be floated by the end of January next year. The sports complex will be developed over six acre land near the girls’ hostels on the varsity premises at a cost of `12.5 crore.

