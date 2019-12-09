Four arrested for cheating man of Rs 2 lakh

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Chauliaganj police on Sunday arrested four persons for cheating a person of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of exchanging lower denomination notes with higher ones.The accused are Manoj Patnaik, Anil Kumar Bhoi of Budhapada, Pradip Samantaray of Pipala and Isan Das of Palikanta in Jagatsinghpur.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said Saroj Kumar Mohanty of Tarikunda had filed an FIR alleging that he received a phone call from a caller who identified himself as Deepak working at mutt in Puri and offered to give him 10 per cent commission if he exchanges lower denomination notes with higher ones. The person also convinced him by explaining that as he was working in the mutt, they were receiving notes in denominations of Rs 50 and `100 towards donations which he could not exchange in bank.

Later, the accused called Mohanty to Tarini temple at Biribati where three persons handed over a bag and told him that it contained Rs 2.2 lakh cash. Mohanty also handed over Rs 2 lakh cash of Rs 2,000 denomination to them. But when Mohanty returned home and opened the bag, he found only papers in the bag and no money.

During investigation, it was found out that Manoj, who is a friend of the complainant, had provided Mohanty mobile number to his associates, who hatched a plan to cheat him. Earlier, the accused had committed a series of similar crimes.