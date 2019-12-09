Man marries blind bride

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It is not common for a man to marry a visually challenged girl, that too without accepting a single penny as dowry. But one such marriage was solemnised at Srinivas Kalyan Mandap in Powel Street here on Sunday. Setting an example for others, one Madan Mohan of Tirupati accepted Soumya, a visually challenged girl of Radhakrushna Street, as his wife.

The bride’s father GLN Swami Sekhar said Soumya lost her vision at the age of 14 after cerebral malaria. Despite spending a fortune on her treatment, Soumya lost her vision completely.

Sekhar was worried about his daughter’s future. That is when Madan, who works at the canteen of Tirumala temple at Tirupati, came as a saviour.

Sekhar met Madan through a relative and later sought his parents’ consent for the marriage.Madan, despite being aware of Soumya’s condition not only agreed to marry her but also did not demand dowry.