Notorious criminal held for extortion

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Sunday arrested a hard ore criminal Sk Gulzar Ahmed of Buxi Bazar area here on charges of extorting money from students of Christ College.

DCP Akhilesvar Singh said one Abhijit Das of Shelter Chowk had lodged a complaint at Cantonment Police station alleging that Gulzar and his associates had attacked him on Barabati Stadium road when he refused to pay them extortion money for New Year celebrations.

The criminals had also terrorised passersby by brandishing gun which created panic in the locality. As a result, local shopkeepers had pulled down the shutters. Police conducted raid on the hideout of Gulzar and arrested him. A double-barrel pistol used in the crime and a live bullet were seized from him.

During investigation, it was ascertained that Gulzar and his associates used to extort money from new entrants of Christ College. As many as 17 criminal cases are pending against Gulzar at different police stations of in the city.

In another development, a woman, identified as Geetanjali Panda of Kathagada Sahi, was arrested for abusing constable Jyotirmayee Panda over phone. The woman abused the constable and threatened her not to produce the students of Christ College, who had gone to meet the DCP to ventilate their grievance demanding arrest of Gulzar.

Further, based on a case registered at Bidanasi police station, three persons Sahil Parbez of Firingi Bazar, Sk Imran Ahmed of Buxi Bazar and Amarjit Behera of Tangi in Khurda were arrested for threatening Prasanjit Das, the brother of Abhijit, to withdraw the case filed against Gulzar.